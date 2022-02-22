Witness leads police to suspect in fatal Pleasure Ridge Park hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park that killed a bicyclist Monday night.

Robert W. English, Jr., 21, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officials said the vehicle fled the scene before first responders arrived.

The arrest report for English says a witness to the accident followed the vehicle and told police it belonged to Mosby’s Towing and Transport. Police were able to find the vehicle, a Nissan NV 200 van, at Mosby’s and identify English as its driver.

English was taken into custody at his home just after 11 p.m.

The woman who was hit died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

English is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom.

