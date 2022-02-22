Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Woman injured in South Louisville shooting

LMPD officers continue the investigation.
LMPD officers continue the investigation.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was injured in a South Louisville shooting on Monday.

Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Candlelight Lane near New Cut Road.

Officers found a woman shot and she was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, Ruoff said. She is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD officers continue the investigation. No arrests have been made a this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
A shooting on Camp Ground Road left one person dead and another hospitilized.
Man killed in late Sunday night shooting identified
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
‘It was horrifically sad’: Neighbors still shaken up by shooting in neighborhood off Westport Road
Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Family of teen killed pushes for ‘Lily’s Law’, targeting DUI laws

Latest News

When heavy rain starts to fall, Louisville firefighters brace for a flood of emergency calls.
Louisville MSD prepares for high water, possible flooding
Young people looking for work and employers looking to hire can now sign up for SummerWorks.
SummerWorks kicks off to help young adults looking for a job
Medina Spirit races to victory in the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit disqualified as Derby winner; Baffert suspended, fined
Heavy equipment cleaning up at Loves
Massive clean up underway at Memphis, Ind. truck stop