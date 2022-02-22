Woman injured in South Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was injured in a South Louisville shooting on Monday.

Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Candlelight Lane near New Cut Road.

Officers found a woman shot and she was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, Ruoff said. She is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD officers continue the investigation. No arrests have been made a this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

