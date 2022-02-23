Support Local Businesses
69-year-old man killed in Crums Lane hit-and-run identified

Officers said the person killed at the scene is a black man believed to be between 40 or...
Officers said the person killed at the scene is a black man believed to be between 40 or 50-years-old.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 69-year-old man named Dewain Haines was killed on Crums Lane Tuesday night, according to a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

Around 8:15 p.m., Haines was hit while walking on Crums Lane near Janell Road and died just minutes later before he could be brought to the hospital.

A newer model white sedan, possibly a Chevy or Malibu, with tinted windows and damage to the front end sped away, circled back, then left the area, according to Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen. A crack may be visible in the passenger side windshield.

A car believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Crums Lane on Feb. 22.
A car believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Crums Lane on Feb. 22.(Shively PD)

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or leave an anonymous tip at (502) 930-2SPD.

