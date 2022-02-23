69-year-old man killed in Crums Lane hit-and-run identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 69-year-old man named Dewain Haines was killed on Crums Lane Tuesday night, according to a Jefferson County deputy coroner.
Around 8:15 p.m., Haines was hit while walking on Crums Lane near Janell Road and died just minutes later before he could be brought to the hospital.
A newer model white sedan, possibly a Chevy or Malibu, with tinted windows and damage to the front end sped away, circled back, then left the area, according to Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen. A crack may be visible in the passenger side windshield.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or leave an anonymous tip at (502) 930-2SPD.
