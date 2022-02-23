Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY: Watch bridges & overpasses for icing

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Light freezing rain for some overnight & early Thursday
  • Rain likely Thursday afternoon
  • Much calmer into the weekend and next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light freezing rain and sleet moves in this evening and overnight, putting down a thin glaze of ice and a dusting of sleet. Bridges and overpasses may become slick, especially north of Louisville overnight.

Temperatures Thursday morning will be below freezing so watch for slick spots! By afternoon, we’ll all warm well above freezing and see rounds of rain.

The rain exits closer to midnight Thursday night, leaving behind a few non-impactful snow showers early Friday morning. Total rainfall will be between 0.5″ and 2.5″, which won’t be helpful but also won’t cause widespread flash flood concerns.

Scattered snow shower activity will continue through the early part of Friday, likely putting down no accumulation as temperatures rise well above freezing in the 30s to near 40 by the afternoon.

The Kentucky statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10:07 a.m. next Wednesday. Be sure you have a plan for severe weather an prepare to put that plan into action when the alert sounds!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

