Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 7th Street Road identified

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Dayvon Dickey, 34, died due to multiple blunt force injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of 7th Street Road on reports of a pickup truck that hit a utility pole, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

Early investigation revealed the driver lost control of the truck and struck a pole on the side of the road. LMPD said Dickey died at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

