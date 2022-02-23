FORECAST: Colder air, rain on the move

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain arrives this evening

ALERT DAY Thursday: Wintry mix early - watch bridges & overpasses

Flooding concerns linger into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light rain and sleet will fall tonight, primarily north of Louisville in Southern Indiana, with some freezing rain and sleet. Bridges and overpasses north of Louisville may become slick overnight, but widespread problems are not expected.

Thursday morning temperatures in Louisville will be just above freezing, with a light glaze of ice and slightly below freezing temperatures north of Louisville. We’ll all be well above freezing by the afternoon, and we’ll see rounds of rain, some of it heavy.

The rain will clear out around midnight Thursday night, leaving behind a few light snow showers early Friday morning. Total rainfall will range between 0.5″ and 2.5″, which will be inconvenient but will not cause widespread flash flood concerns.

Scattered snow shower activity will continue through the early part of Friday, with temperatures rising well above freezing in the 30s to near 40 degrees by the afternoon.

The statewide tornado drill in Kentucky is scheduled for 10:07 a.m. next Wednesday. Make a plan for severe weather and be ready to put it into action when the warning sounds!

