FORECAST: Quiet day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds

ALERT DAYS:

THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ICE RISK: Some light freezing rain is possible late tonight near/north of the Ohio River

ICE RISK: Early light freezing rain is possible for Southern IN, travel impacts look limited at this time

HEAVY RAIN: Likely for Central/Southern KY Thursday Afternoon and Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of clouds today but a quiet radar expected. Temperatures will remain on the cool/chilly side.

It’s a tricky forecast tonight as moisture will start to increase. Temperatures will be right at the critical level for some light freezing drizzle to develop across Central KY north into Southern Indiana. Any ice accretion looks to be limited to elevated objects with roads just wet. A light glazing of ice is possible early on, on elevated objects. No travel impacts are expected in the city.

A cold rain will eventually take over and rule the daylight period of the day on Thursday. Some of that rain could become locally heavy. Most of the moisture will be leaving town but still the cold may catch up to the end of this moisture to allow for a brief light snow ending. No travel issues are expected.

Looking ahead, quiet weather looks to take over with the risk for at least a week full of dry weather. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.