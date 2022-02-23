Support Local Businesses
Former funeral home co-owner accused of photographing/videotaping women and girls

Former funeral home co-owner Richard Slack was charged Wednesday.
Former funeral home co-owner Richard Slack was charged Wednesday.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A former co-owner of a funeral home in Lawrence County is accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom and photographing and videotaping partially nude women and girls without their knowledge, according to the county Prosecutor’s Office.

Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is named in a 21-count indictment.

The indictment alleges that women and girls of various ages were “videotaped, filmed, photographed or otherwise recorded.” Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson confirms the activity allegedly happened in 2019 at a funeral home in Lawrence County.

Anderson said Slack was charged Wednesday. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. next Wednesday, March 2.

Anderson says Wednesday’s indictments come following a lengthy investigation between Ohio BCI, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the FBI, and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the prosecutor, 10 of the 21 charges are second-degree felonies, and Slack could end up facing eight to 12 years on prison for each count if found guilty.

“The allegations are very serious,” Anderson said. “We’re taking the case very seriously.”

He says at this point they won’t go into details about how the alleged activity was discovered.

Anderson says Slack was a co-owner of the funeral home at the time but no longer is. He says that funeral home is still open but under a different name.

As a courtesy, WSAZ isn’t naming the funeral home.

Current ownership was unavailable for comment Wednesday evening. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

