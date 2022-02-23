Grand jury to hear case of accused mayoral candidate shooter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The case of the man accused of attempting to murder Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg is going to be heard by a grand jury.

Quintez Brown, 21, was released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections February 16 after his $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

During today’s preliminary hearing, it was decided his case will move straight to the grand jury.

Brown faces four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of attempted murder after the Valentines Day shooting.

Chief Erika Shields of the Louisville Metro Police Department said 911 calls came in about 10:15 a.m. about an “active aggressor.” Police cleared the building, which includes Greenberg’s campaign office, in Butchertown Market near the JBS plant. Shields said shots were fired and Greenberg’s sweater was pierced with a bullet, but no one was injured.

Officers arrested Brown about a half mile away from Greenberg’s office. His arrest report said he had a loaded 9mm Glock and multiple magazines.

A social justice activist, a University of Louisville student, and a potential Louisville Metro Council District 5 candidate, Brown was reported missing in July 2021. His parents told WAVE he could have been suffering from a mental breakdown.

Now Brown is possibly facing years behind bars. Multiple local leaders and organizations have said they believe Brown needs mental health support and not time behind bars.

The grand jury hearing is scheduled for March 21.

