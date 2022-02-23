Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Grand jury to hear case of accused mayoral candidate shooter

Quintez Brown, 21, appeared virtually during a Feb. 23, 2022 court appearance on charges of...
Quintez Brown, 21, appeared virtually during a Feb. 23, 2022 court appearance on charges of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. The case was referred to a grand jury.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The case of the man accused of attempting to murder Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg is going to be heard by a grand jury.

Quintez Brown, 21, was released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections February 16 after his $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

During today’s preliminary hearing, it was decided his case will move straight to the grand jury.

Brown faces four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of attempted murder after the Valentines Day shooting.

Chief Erika Shields of the Louisville Metro Police Department said 911 calls came in about 10:15 a.m. about an “active aggressor.” Police cleared the building, which includes Greenberg’s campaign office, in Butchertown Market near the JBS plant. Shields said shots were fired and Greenberg’s sweater was pierced with a bullet, but no one was injured.

Officers arrested Brown about a half mile away from Greenberg’s office. His arrest report said he had a loaded 9mm Glock and multiple magazines.

A social justice activist, a University of Louisville student, and a potential Louisville Metro Council District 5 candidate, Brown was reported missing in July 2021. His parents told WAVE he could have been suffering from a mental breakdown.

Now Brown is possibly facing years behind bars. Multiple local leaders and organizations have said they believe Brown needs mental health support and not time behind bars.

The grand jury hearing is scheduled for March 21.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by...
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Arnold Jeffery Thomas, 55, of Louisville, is charged with receiving stolen property, wanton...
Man who led police on pursuit on I-65 identified
Robert W. English, Jr, 21, of Louisville, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and...
Witness leads police to suspect in fatal Pleasure Ridge Park hit-and-run

Latest News

It happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car struck a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road.
Victim of Terry Rd. hit-and-run fatal identified
Randall Johnson Jr.
Man facing child molestation charge after suspect reports him to school
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the SkyTrack Camera in Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Cloudy and cool day before active weather returns
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, February 23, 2022