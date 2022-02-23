Support Local Businesses
Hit-and-run leaves one person dead, Shively Police investigating

Officers said the person killed at the scene is a black man believed to be between 40 or 50-years-old.
Officers said the person killed at the scene is a black man believed to be between 40 or 50-years-old.(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police officers are investigating after a hit-and-run killed one person Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:12 p.m., when a pedestrian was hit on Crums Lane at Janell Road, Shively Police Sergeant Patrick Allen said.

The car in question is described as a “white 2018 or newer sedan Chevy, possibly a Malibu with tinted windows and heavy front end damage.” Allen said the windshield on the car may be broken on the passenger side.

According to Allen, the car was headed east on Crums Lane when they hit the pedestrian, then fled the scene going west on Crums Lane.

Officers said the person killed at the location is a black man believed to be between 40 or 50-years-old.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or leave an anonymous tip at (502) 930-2SPD.

