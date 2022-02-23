Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Hy-Vee names its first store location in Louisville

Hy-Vee adding team of security officers
Hy-Vee adding team of security officers(KY3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WAVE) - Hy-Vee Incorporated announced on Tuesday its plans to expand into Kentucky, announcing new details about the store’s tentative plan to open in 2023.

The new location will cover approximately 12 acres at the SouthPointe Commons retail and lifestyle center located at 7405 Bardstown Road, the release said.

The company has submitted its initial plans, calling for an approximately 150,000-square-foot store.

“As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further,” Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee said. “As customers’ shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Kentucky.”

This will be one of the company’s first locations to open in the southeast, the release said. The company recently announced their expansion plan to several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

More information about the Louisville opening will be announced as details are finalized.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by...
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Police Car
Suspect arrested after police chase, shutdown on I-65 South in Bullitt County
A shooting on Camp Ground Road left one person dead and another hospitilized.
Man killed in late Sunday night shooting identified
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill.
Murder charges filed in Bullitt County against couple in death of 4-year-old

Latest News

KY lawmaker planning to file another bill in Frankfort that would legalize sports gambling in...
KY lawmaker looking to move the line on sports gaming statewide
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, February 22, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, February 22, 2022
A month later, ‘Why?’ is just one of the many questions the Walkers ask themselves with each...
New Albany family speaks out after losing teen daughter to suicide
It happened on Brooklawn Drive at an apartment complex near Iroquois Park.
6-year-old girl identified in Louisville death investigation