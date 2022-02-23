Hy-Vee names its first store location in Louisville

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WAVE) - Hy-Vee Incorporated announced on Tuesday its plans to expand into Kentucky, announcing new details about the store’s tentative plan to open in 2023.

The new location will cover approximately 12 acres at the SouthPointe Commons retail and lifestyle center located at 7405 Bardstown Road, the release said.

The company has submitted its initial plans, calling for an approximately 150,000-square-foot store.

“As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further,” Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee said. “As customers’ shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Kentucky.”

This will be one of the company’s first locations to open in the southeast, the release said. The company recently announced their expansion plan to several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

More information about the Louisville opening will be announced as details are finalized.

