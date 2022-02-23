Indiana native returns home after winning silver medal in Beijing

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana native Nick Goepper is back in the U.S. this week with his silver medal from the Beijing Olympics.

14 News talked to Goepper before he left for the Games. The three-time Olympian brought home his third medal in the freeski slopestyle competition.

Goepper says he is most proud of his consistency, medaling in Sochi, Pyeongchang and Beijing.

He says another of his favorite parts about the Olympics was interacting with the volunteers in Beijing.

“And I was so stoked!” Goepper said. “So I went upstairs and got a little thing for them, and I got my baseball gloves, and asked them if they wanted to play baseball. And so, we played catch, and they had no idea what was going on, but this one little girl was so stoked to play baseball with me.”

What’s next for the three-time Olympian? Goepper says he’s taking some well-deserved time to relax.

But Goepper says he is already excited about the possibility of a fourth Olympic Games, coming up in 2026.

