KY lawmaker looking to move the line on sports gaming statewide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky state lawmaker is planning to place another bet to legalize sports gaming statewide.

Rep. Adam Koenig (R-District 69) is planning to file another bill that, if passed, would legalize sports gaming in Kentucky.

“I’m not going to leave here until I get it done,” Koenig said.

Koenig filed similar legislation in 2020 and 2021, but was unable to gain the necessary support.

He told WAVE News on Tuesday the new bill would generate tax revenue he believes could top $20 million per year. That money would be earmarked for the state pension fund.

“Three years ago, the study said $22.5 million,” Koenig said. “I think that is conservative frankly, especially with other states outpacing their projections.”

Koenig’s bill comes on the heels of a major expansion by Churchill Downs Incorporated.

The company announced Tuesday it had agreed to purchase most of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment’s (“P2E”) gaming centers and casinos for $2.485 billion, which includes those in Virginia, New York, and its casino operations in Sioux City.

The thought of a full sports gaming expansion is music to Sandy Heindsley’s ears.

As owner and operator of Rootie’s Sports Bar & Grille on Westport Road, she believes if sports gaming were legalized, her bar could pull in roughly 20 percent more money.

“I think it’d make it a lot busier, because we lose a lot of people to Indiana for it,” Heindsley said. “If they could stay in their local bar where they want to be and they can gamble here, it would make a huge impact.”

Koenig told WAVE News he plans to file the bill next week.

According to AmericanGaming.org, Kentucky is one of just nine states where a sports gaming is not on the legislative books.

