Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

KY lawmaker looking to move the line on sports gaming statewide

Kiosks like this one at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will soon be a familiar sight to...
KY lawmaker planning to file another bill in Frankfort that would legalize sports gambling in Kentucky.(William Hill Sportsbook via Cronkite News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky state lawmaker is planning to place another bet to legalize sports gaming statewide.

Rep. Adam Koenig (R-District 69) is planning to file another bill that, if passed, would legalize sports gaming in Kentucky.

“I’m not going to leave here until I get it done,” Koenig said.

Koenig filed similar legislation in 2020 and 2021, but was unable to gain the necessary support.

He told WAVE News on Tuesday the new bill would generate tax revenue he believes could top $20 million per year. That money would be earmarked for the state pension fund.

“Three years ago, the study said $22.5 million,” Koenig said. “I think that is conservative frankly, especially with other states outpacing their projections.”

Koenig’s bill comes on the heels of a major expansion by Churchill Downs Incorporated.

The company announced Tuesday it had agreed to purchase most of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment’s (“P2E”) gaming centers and casinos for $2.485 billion, which includes those in Virginia, New York, and its casino operations in Sioux City.

The thought of a full sports gaming expansion is music to Sandy Heindsley’s ears.

As owner and operator of Rootie’s Sports Bar & Grille on Westport Road, she believes if sports gaming were legalized, her bar could pull in roughly 20 percent more money.

“I think it’d make it a lot busier, because we lose a lot of people to Indiana for it,” Heindsley said. “If they could stay in their local bar where they want to be and they can gamble here, it would make a huge impact.”

Koenig told WAVE News he plans to file the bill next week.

According to AmericanGaming.org, Kentucky is one of just nine states where a sports gaming is not on the legislative books.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by...
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Police Car
Suspect arrested after police chase, shutdown on I-65 South in Bullitt County
A shooting on Camp Ground Road left one person dead and another hospitilized.
Man killed in late Sunday night shooting identified
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill.
Murder charges filed in Bullitt County against couple in death of 4-year-old

Latest News

WAVE News - Tuesday evening, February 22, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, February 22, 2022
A month later, ‘Why?’ is just one of the many questions the Walkers ask themselves with each...
New Albany family speaks out after losing teen daughter to suicide
It happened on Brooklawn Drive at an apartment complex near Iroquois Park.
6-year-old girl identified in Louisville death investigation
Early in the trial, the chosen jury members will be given a tour of Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
Brett Hankison trial: 15 jurors selected