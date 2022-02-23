Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 7th Street Road

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 7100 block of 7th Street Road on reports of a pickup truck that hit a utility pole.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a single-vehicle crash near the Shively neighborhood on Tuesday night, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 7100 block of 7th Street Road on reports of a pickup truck that hit a utility pole, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

Early investigation revealed the driver lost control of the truck and struck a pole on the side of the road. LMPD said the driver died at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

