LMPD: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 7th Street Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a single-vehicle crash near the Shively neighborhood on Tuesday night, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 7100 block of 7th Street Road on reports of a pickup truck that hit a utility pole, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

Early investigation revealed the driver lost control of the truck and struck a pole on the side of the road. LMPD said the driver died at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

