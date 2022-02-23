Retired fire captain, deacon identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run on Crums Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 69-year-old man named Dewain Haines was killed on Crums Lane Tuesday night, according to a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

Around 8:15 p.m., Dewain Haines was hit while walking on Crums Lane near Janell Road and died just minutes later before he could be brought to the hospital.

Family at the scene said Dewain Haines was a deacon, retired fire captain, and a lifelong UofL fan. They were heartbroken to learn that a man who spent his life serving others is now a victim.

“He was fearless when it came to helping people who were in need,” his daughter, Alanna Haines, said. “We would stop as kids on the side of the street to help people who were in need. If he saw a house that was on fire when he was off duty or if he saw a fight, he would jump in the middle to break it up.”

A newer model white sedan, possibly a Chevy or Malibu, with tinted windows and damage to the front end sped away, circled back, then left the area, according to Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen. A crack may be visible in the passenger side windshield.

A car believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Crums Lane on Feb. 22. (Shively PD)

“We want to seek justice for my daddy,” Alanna Haines said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or leave an anonymous tip at (502) 930-2SPD.

