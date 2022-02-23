Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/23

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Watching a complex setup for later tonight into Thursday Morning in terms of moisture coming back and temperatures at those temps. These are the setups where 1 degree does indeed matter.

Having said that, the warm ground will at least limit any major travel impacts from any icing. This should be a “pretty” glaze on trees and bushes. Your cars may not like it.

The next wave of possible freezing drizzle/rain will be later Thursday Morning into Midday. Areas W/N and even NE of Louisville may be in the light icing zone there. We’ll work out more on the timing and amounts as we get closer.

“Warmer” air by Thursday Afternoon will get us into the “safe zone” for just a plain rain.

I am sure Winter Weather Advisories will get issued later today but be patient with the NWS folks as this one is complex and there is certainly some bust potential here.

