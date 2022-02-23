Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Target drops mask requirements for staff and guests

A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop of the Target logo outside this northeast Jackson, Miss., store, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has updated its COVID-19 mask guidance to no longer require staff or guests to wear masks in stores.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic,” Target’s website says. “As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow.

“We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Target says it has supported team members and guests during the pandemic by increasing “safety and disinfecting measures” in stores and distribution centers as well as “enhanced pay and benefits.”

The company has also expanded checkout options for guests to make the experience “easy and safe,” including contactless in-store payment and MyCheckout, which allows guests to checkout with a team member anywhere in the store.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by...
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Arnold Jeffery Thomas, 55, of Louisville, is charged with receiving stolen property, wanton...
Man who led police on pursuit on I-65 identified
A month later, ‘Why?’ is just one of the many questions the Walkers ask themselves with each...
New Albany family speaks out after losing teen daughter to suicide

Latest News

FILE - A swing sits empty on a playground outside in Providence, R.I., March 7, 2020. Columbia...
Study: Child poverty rising after tax credit expires
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury ends day of deliberations in trial over Floyd killing
During the Breonna Taylor raid, her former neighbor, Cody Etherton said he dived to the floor...
‘One or two inches more, I would have been shot,’ says neighbor in Hankison trial
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Judge: Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit
Two dogs famous for riding motorcycles
Motorcycle-riding Chihuahuas take internet by storm