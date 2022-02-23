Victim of Terry Rd. hit-and-run fatal identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run Monday night has been released.

Paige Sheehan, 49, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Sheehan was riding her bicycle on the 6600 block of Terry Road around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a van that left the scene. A witness who followed the van was able to tell police it belonged to Mosby’s Towing.

Robert W. English, Jr, 21, of Louisville, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid, along with tampering with evidence. The charges are in connection with a Feb. 21, 2022 hit-and-run that killed a woman riding a bicycle. (Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

The man driving the van, Robert W. English, Jr., 21, of Louisville, was later arrested. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

