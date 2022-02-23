Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Victim of Terry Rd. hit-and-run fatal identified

It happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car struck a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car struck a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road.(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run Monday night has been released.

Paige Sheehan, 49, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Sheehan was riding her bicycle on the 6600 block of Terry Road around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a van that left the scene. A witness who followed the van was able to tell police it belonged to Mosby’s Towing.

Robert W. English, Jr, 21, of Louisville, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and...
Robert W. English, Jr, 21, of Louisville, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid, along with tampering with evidence. The charges are in connection with a Feb. 21, 2022 hit-and-run that killed a woman riding a bicycle.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

The man driving the van, Robert W. English, Jr., 21, of Louisville, was later arrested. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by...
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Arnold Jeffery Thomas, 55, of Louisville, is charged with receiving stolen property, wanton...
Man who led police on pursuit on I-65 identified
Robert W. English, Jr, 21, of Louisville, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and...
Witness leads police to suspect in fatal Pleasure Ridge Park hit-and-run

Latest News

Quintez Brown, 21, appeared virtually during a Feb. 23, 2022 court appearance on charges of...
Grand jury to hear case of accused mayoral candidate shooter
One day after a man is arrested after leading police on a chase from Southern Indiana through...
‘You will be pursued’: Jeffersonville PD Chief warns criminals after chase through southern Indiana
Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 7100 block of 7th Street Road on reports of a...
LMPD: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 7th Street Road
Officers said the person killed at the scene is a black man believed to be between 40 or...
Hit-and-run leaves one person dead, Shively Police investigating