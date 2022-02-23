Support Local Businesses
West Louisville getting its first hospital in nearly 100 years

By Sean Baute
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $100 million investment in Louisville will include the construction of the city’s first hospital in over a century.

The last hospital west of 9th Street was built in the late 1800s, but it closed in the 1930s.

Norton Healthcare is investing $70 million to make it happen.

“This is one of the best days I’ve had since becoming Governor,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday after Norton made the announcement.

Norton’s investment will produce a full service hospital with primary care physician offices, emergency room services, inpatient and outpatient services.

“A person’s zip code has become one of the biggest factors in determining health outcome in Louisville,” said Norton CEO Russ Cox. “That’s something we have to look at every day and decide whether or not that’s acceptable. It’s not.”

Norton’s $70 million investment isn’t their first in west Louisville; they’ve invested roughly $90 million in the last two years.

This time, Norton’s investment is matched by a $30 million contribution from Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.

The Goodwill building next to Norton, which will become the state headquarters, will house services dedicated to removing barriers that prevent people from establishing self-sufficient lifestyles.

Their ‘Opportunity Campus’ is expected to create 200 jobs, and the services offered are expected to help people find 600 more full-time jobs each year.

The Goodwill ‘Opportunity Campus’ is expected to be completed by the middle of 2023. The Norton facility could take up to two years to complete.

