Woman charged with using social media to find hitman

Melissa G. Wines, 32, of Louisville, is charged with solicitation of murder and violating an emergency protective order or domestic violence order.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who tried to pay to have another person killed faced a judge this morning.

Melissa G. Wines, 32, of Louisville, is charged with solicitation of murder and violating an emergency protective order or domestic violence order.

Louisville Metro police say that twice over the past two months, Wines contacted a third party on Facebook and offered them money to kill a man.

During her arraignment, bond for Wines was set at $250,000 cash. She also ordered not to use any social media or make an attempt to contact the victim or the third party.

Wines will be back in court March 3.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

