'You will be pursued': Jeffersonville PD Chief warns criminals after chase through southern Indiana

One day after a man is arrested after leading police on a chase from Southern Indiana through...
One day after a man is arrested after leading police on a chase from Southern Indiana through Bullitt County, Chief Kenny Kavanaugh warns anyone considering Jeffersonville as a community to target.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One day after a man is arrested after leading police on a chase from Southern Indiana through Bullitt County, Chief Kenny Kavanaugh warns anyone considering Jeffersonville as a community to target.

Arnold Jeffery Thomas, 55, is in custody and charged with armed robbery and carjacking.

Thomas allegedly stole a car from a victim at gunpoint after asking for directions while in the Jeffersonville Library parking lot.

He took off with her belongings and was later spotted on Interstate 65, leading Jeffersonville Police on a multi-county case.

Shepherdsville Police Department officers were able to stop Thomas near the 117-mile marker in Bullitt County. Officers waited for LMPD’s SWAT team to help get the suspect out from his car after an hour-long standoff.

”We want these individuals to know who come into our community, and come into our community to be able to commit these crimes, if you so choose, you will be pursued,” Kavanaugh said. “Understand, too, if you continue to do this, at some point and time you’re going to run into someone who I like to call ‘capable and prepared.’”

Sabrina Tacket is one of those people. She sat in the car with her son in the same area where a victim became the target of a suspected carjacker.

”I’d be petrified, but I would do anything in this world for my kid,” Tacket said. “I have a license to carry for a reason. I would do anything for my son. And if I got attacked in my own personal space, I would definitely want them behind bars.”

After police arrested Thomas, he was sent to the hospital and was suspected to have been high on heroin.

Thomas is facing several charges out of Bullitt County and Clark County. Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation on the incident.

Monday afternoon’s incident led Ana Flowers to close the book on spending her time studying at the Jeffersonville Public Library.

”Honestly, that takes me by surprise, I find the Jeffersonville area to be a safe community,” Flowers said.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

