1 killed in Fairdale crash

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver was killed after his vehicle left the Gene Snyder Freeway and overturned.

Louisville Metro police say the crash happened around 8 a.m. near the New Cut Road entrance ramp.

LMPD investigators say the driver of a small SUV heading lost control and went over the guardrail.

WAVE News video shows marks on the hillside indicating the vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest in the area between the entrance ramp and the Snyder Freeway.

The man driving the SUV died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The accident is being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

