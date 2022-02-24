1 killed in Fairdale crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver was killed after his vehicle left the Gene Snyder Freeway and overturned.

Louisville Metro police say the crash happened around 8 a.m. near the New Cut Road entrance ramp.

LMPD investigators say the driver of a small SUV heading lost control and went over the guardrail.

WAVE News video shows marks on the hillside indicating the vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest in the area between the entrance ramp and the Snyder Freeway.

The man driving the SUV died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The accident is being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

