Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

2-car rollover crash in downtown Louisville under investigation

Officers and firefighters at a 2-car crash site in downtown Louisville on Feb. 23.
Officers and firefighters at a 2-car crash site in downtown Louisville on Feb. 23.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A rollover crash involving two cars at the intersection of South Floyd Street and East Chestnut Street under investigation investigation by Louisville Metro police.

It happened around 7:15 p.m., according to MetroSafe. LMPD officers and Louisville Fire crews immediately responded.

There is no word yet on how many people were hurt in the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by...
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Arnold Jeffery Thomas, 55, of Louisville, is charged with receiving stolen property, wanton...
Man who led police on pursuit on I-65 identified
A month later, ‘Why?’ is just one of the many questions the Walkers ask themselves with each...
New Albany family speaks out after losing teen daughter to suicide

Latest News

Dewaine Haines
Retired fire captain, deacon identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run on Crums Lane
Students from Jefferson County Public Schools had their hair cut by local barbers and stylists...
JCPS students with disabilities get fresh hairstyles from barbers, stylists
During the Breonna Taylor raid, her former neighbor, Cody Etherton said he dived to the floor...
‘One or two inches more, I would have been shot,’ says neighbor in Hankison trial
The last hospital west of 9th Street was built in the late 1800s, but it closed in the 1930s....
West Louisville getting its first hospital in nearly 100 years