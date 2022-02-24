Bellarmine celebrates “Senior Night” with 76-73 win over Lipscomb

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - C.J. Fleming scored a game-high 20 points, including a three-pointer with 1:49 left that extended a one point Knights lead to four at 73-69 as Bellarmine beat Lipscomb (12-18, 5-10 ASUN) 76-73 on Wednesday night in Freedom Hall.

Fellow seniors Dylan Penn and Juston Betz each scored 16 points.

“You see our bench, you see the way our guys interact, go out there, I know some of the fans maybe say it was too close, or too much of a nail biter, too stressful, but to be able to go out like that, go out with a bang, but we still got a lot of work to do, it was a nice senior night,” Fleming said.

Bellarmine celebrated five seniors before the game. Along with Fleming, Penn and Betz, also honored were Ethan Claycomb and Baylor Younker.

The Knights improve to 17-12, 11-4 in the ASUN. They wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Eastern Kentucky (12-17, 4-11) at 1 p.m.

Bellarmine will host an ASUN Tournament opener next Thursday in Freedom Hall. The Knights have wrapped up a second place finish in the ASUN West Division. Jacksonville State is 19-9, 12-3 in the league.

