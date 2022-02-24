Carjacking led to theft of car that caused downtown Louisville crash; suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of a stolen car is believed to have caused the rollover crash involving two cars at the intersection of South Floyd Street and East Chestnut Street on Wednesday evening, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m., Ruoff said. As the stolen car headed eastbound down Chestnut, it hit a driver crossing Floyd. The drivers and a passenger in the second car were all taken to UofL Hospital with minor injuries.

The person driving the stolen car was arrested and is facing pending charges. Their identity has not been revealed.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Robbery Unit and the First Division.

Those with information about the carjacking are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD to leave an anonymous tip or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

