Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped 90% in the last 6 weeks

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the US since mid-January, according to new data.

Johns Hopkins University said over a six-week period, new daily cases dropped from more than 802,000 to fewer than 80,000.

Average daily case rates are back down to the level seen last November, right before the omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also falling. The Department of Health and Human Services says there are currently about 53,000 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals – about a third of the number of patients hospitalized in January.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers and firefighters at a 2-car crash site in downtown Louisville on Feb. 23.
Carjacking led to theft of car that caused downtown Louisville crash; suspect arrested
Dewain Haines
Retired fire captain, deacon identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run on Crums Lane
Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of 7th Street Road on reports of a...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 7th Street Road identified
It happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car struck a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road.
Victim of Terry Rd. hit-and-run fatal identified
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies

Latest News

Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war
The Russian Embassy is seen in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, following the invasion of...
US expels Russia’s No. 2 diplomat at Washington embassy
More than 900 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia.
More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia
President Biden made remarks about the US response to Russia's attacks on Ukraine. (Source:...
Biden: 'Putin rejected every good faith effort'
From waiting by the window to saying goodbye - Billie Collins mourns the loss of her husband...
From waiting by the window to saying goodbye: A Kansas wife mourns the loss of her husband after lon