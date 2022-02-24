Support Local Businesses
Eastern High School Basketball Manager Keeps Hoop Dream Alive!

Logan Parrott
Logan Parrott(Kendrick Haskins)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eastern High School basketball manager, Logan Parrott is a jack of all trades for the Eagles. Whatever head coach David Henley asks him to do, he does it. “He’ll keep stats. He’ll run the clock. He does anything that we ask him to do,” said Henley.

Parrott has tried out for the team for years, never making the squad, but he never gave up on helping the team. “Some things you’re not meant to do, you know, but your meant to have another impact,” said Parrott. On Senior night, he was given a chance to dress, and made the shot of the season. A shot from midcourt, however, it didn’t count, because it was after the final buzzer. That didn’t matter to Parrott’s teammates, or classmates in the student section. They rushed the floor as if the shot won the game. “It’s one of those moments you’re never going to forget,” said Parrott. “Really grateful for all of the love I’ve received from it,” commented Parrott.

As special as that moment was for Logan Parrot, playing basketball is no longer his ultimate goal. He wants to coach. “It’s just a passion of mine. I just kind of realized over time it’s something I want to do,” Parrott said. Parrot is studying the greats: Calipari, Stansbury, and the Zen Master himself, Phil Jackson. “I bought a Phil Jackson book, and believe it or not, I was reading all through it. All of these different things about meditation, you know,” said Parrott.

In order to take his next step in coaching, Parrot is applying to become a student manager at Western Kentucky next season. There’s more of a process to becoming a manager than meets the eye. “Look at each individual coaches email, you might hit them up and say, hey, I’m Logan Parrot. You might say some of your experience, you know,” commented Parrott.

While he’s a student manager now, who knows, we may see Coach Parrott on the bench in the not too distant future.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

