FEMA urges Kentuckians to consider purchasing flood insurance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - FEMA is urging those living in Kentucky to think about purchasing flood insurance due to the everlasting threat posed by floods each year.

According to FEMA, floods are the most common and costly natural disasters in the United States.

As weather patterns change, all areas are susceptible to flooding. When flooding happens, the damage is not covered by most homeowners’ insurance policies.

Many Kentuckians may believe they don’t need to buy flood insurance because they don’t live in a high-risk flood zone; however, FEMA says people outside of high-risk areas file more than one-fourth of the claims received by it’s National Flood Insurance Program.

Even if you live in an area that is not flood-prone, it’s advisable to have flood insurance. Anyone can be financially vulnerable to floods.

In early February 2022, Winter Storm Landon brought increased potential for flooding to parts of Kentucky already dealing with the effects of the rain, sleet and snow that followed the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

FEMA urges homeowners, renters and business owners to protect their homes from devastating financial loss from flooding before the next flood occurs.

A flood insurance policy can cover both your residence and its contents. Having this coverage helps survivors recover faster when floodwaters recede.

Flood insurance coverage applies to all flooding situations, not just those named in federal disaster declarations.

The following have been suggested by FEMA for those interested in purchasing insurance:

You can purchase flood insurance coverage at any time; however, there is a 30-day waiting period after you’ve paid the premium before the policy becomes effective. So don’t wait to obtain a policy.

If you own a home within a designated special flood hazard area, and you receive federal disaster assistance for your flood-damaged home or personal property, you must purchase and maintain flood insurance coverage on the property for the life of the building. If you sell your home after receiving federal disaster assistance, the new owner is required to maintain flood insurance coverage. In most cases, an existing flood insurance policy transfers to the new owner with no lapse in coverage.

If you are a renter and receive federal disaster assistance for flood-damaged personal property, you must maintain flood insurance coverage for as long as you live at the flood-damaged rental property. The flood insurance requirement ends if you move from that property. The policy does not transfer to a new renter of that property.

FEMA provides group flood insurance policies to individuals who do not have flood insurance and have received assistance from FEMA after a presidentially declared disaster. For information on the group insurance policies, visit youtube.com/watch?v=_TtlQ7zjC9g

For more information about the National Flood Insurance Program, visit fema.gov/flood-insurance or call 877-336-2627.

