Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FEMA urges Kentuckians to consider purchasing flood insurance

Flood insurance coverage applies to all flooding situations, not just those named in federal...
Flood insurance coverage applies to all flooding situations, not just those named in federal disaster declarations.(WALB)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - FEMA is urging those living in Kentucky to think about purchasing flood insurance due to the everlasting threat posed by floods each year.

According to FEMA, floods are the most common and costly natural disasters in the United States.

As weather patterns change, all areas are susceptible to flooding. When flooding happens, the damage is not covered by most homeowners’ insurance policies.

Many Kentuckians may believe they don’t need to buy flood insurance because they don’t live in a high-risk flood zone; however, FEMA says people outside of high-risk areas file more than one-fourth of the claims received by it’s National Flood Insurance Program.

Even if you live in an area that is not flood-prone, it’s advisable to have flood insurance. Anyone can be financially vulnerable to floods.

In early February 2022, Winter Storm Landon brought increased potential for flooding to parts of Kentucky already dealing with the effects of the rain, sleet and snow that followed the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

FEMA urges homeowners, renters and business owners to protect their homes from devastating financial loss from flooding before the next flood occurs.

A flood insurance policy can cover both your residence and its contents. Having this coverage helps survivors recover faster when floodwaters recede.

Flood insurance coverage applies to all flooding situations, not just those named in federal disaster declarations.

The following have been suggested by FEMA for those interested in purchasing insurance:

  • You can purchase flood insurance coverage at any time; however, there is a 30-day waiting period after you’ve paid the premium before the policy becomes effective. So don’t wait to obtain a policy.
  • If you own a home within a designated special flood hazard area, and you receive federal disaster assistance for your flood-damaged home or personal property, you must purchase and maintain flood insurance coverage on the property for the life of the building. If you sell your home after receiving federal disaster assistance, the new owner is required to maintain flood insurance coverage. In most cases, an existing flood insurance policy transfers to the new owner with no lapse in coverage.
  • If you are a renter and receive federal disaster assistance for flood-damaged personal property, you must maintain flood insurance coverage for as long as you live at the flood-damaged rental property. The flood insurance requirement ends if you move from that property. The policy does not transfer to a new renter of that property.
  • FEMA provides group flood insurance policies to individuals who do not have flood insurance and have received assistance from FEMA after a presidentially declared disaster. For information on the group insurance policies, visit youtube.com/watch?v=_TtlQ7zjC9g.

For more information about the National Flood Insurance Program, visit fema.gov/flood-insurance or call 877-336-2627.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dewain Haines
Retired fire captain, deacon identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run on Crums Lane
It happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car struck a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road.
Victim of Terry Rd. hit-and-run fatal identified
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of 7th Street Road on reports of a...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 7th Street Road identified
Officers and firefighters at a 2-car crash site in downtown Louisville on Feb. 23.
Carjacking led to theft of car that caused downtown Louisville crash; suspect arrested

Latest News

Sen. Rick Girdler (left) and Rep. Walker Thomas (right) are backtracking on comments made...
Kentucky lawmakers apologize for using phrase ‘Jew them down’ during meeting
Randall Johnson Jr.
Man facing child molestation charge after victim reports him to school
A Northern Kentucky woman who became an advocate for stronger domestic violence laws after her...
NKY woman shot by husband in 2013 succumbs to injuries
KY lawmaker planning to file another bill in Frankfort that would legalize sports gambling in...
KY lawmaker looking to move the line on sports gaming statewide
Masks will still be required on Indiana school buses, which are covered by federal regulation.
Masks now optional in Floyd, Clark County schools