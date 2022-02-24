FORECAST: Heavy afternoon, evening rain may cause localized flooding

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH: Green/Taylor/Adair Counties until 7 AM Friday

FRIDAY FLURRIES: A few flurries and snow showers are possible tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After this morning’s wintry weather, we’ll see temperatures climbing a few degrees into the afternoon. The warmer temperatures will allow us to deal with mainly cold rain through the afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy at times.

Rain moves out tonight into early tomorrow morning. By that point, rainfall totals near an inch to an inch and a half are possible. A few flurries may fly behind the cold front. Look for lows near the freezing mark once again.

Friday features mostly cloudy skies with some flurries and scattered snow showers possible. Highs tomorrow will mostly be in the 30s once again. Flurries end Friday night as lows slide into the 20s.

Quiet weather takes over this weekend and looks to stay with us through most of next week.

