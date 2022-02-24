Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heavy afternoon, evening rain may cause localized flooding

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH: Green/Taylor/Adair Counties until 7 AM Friday
  • FRIDAY FLURRIES: A few flurries and snow showers are possible tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After this morning’s wintry weather, we’ll see temperatures climbing a few degrees into the afternoon. The warmer temperatures will allow us to deal with mainly cold rain through the afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy at times.

Rain moves out tonight into early tomorrow morning. By that point, rainfall totals near an inch to an inch and a half are possible. A few flurries may fly behind the cold front. Look for lows near the freezing mark once again.

Friday features mostly cloudy skies with some flurries and scattered snow showers possible. Highs tomorrow will mostly be in the 30s once again. Flurries end Friday night as lows slide into the 20s.

Quiet weather takes over this weekend and looks to stay with us through most of next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday, February 24, 2022

Most Read

Dewain Haines
Retired fire captain, deacon identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run on Crums Lane
Officers and firefighters at a 2-car crash site in downtown Louisville on Feb. 23.
Carjacking led to theft of car that caused downtown Louisville crash; suspect arrested
Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of 7th Street Road on reports of a...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 7th Street Road identified
It happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car struck a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road.
Victim of Terry Rd. hit-and-run fatal identified
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday, February 24, 2022
Flood insurance coverage applies to all flooding situations, not just those named in federal...
FEMA urges Kentuckians to consider purchasing flood insurance
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/23
The seasonal outlook for February through April indicates likely chances for above normal...
Anxiety pours down on Ohio River workers, homeowners during spring rains