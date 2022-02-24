FORECAST: Rain ends late tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain ends after midnight

Snow showers possible Friday

A long stretch of drier & calmer weather begins this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will continue to fall this afternoon and evening before clearing out after midnight tonight. Temperatures appear to remain above freezing during the rain, before dropping toward freezing once the rain has stopped. An additional 0.5″ to 1″ of rain is possible.

While there is a chance of a flurry and snow showers in the morning on Friday, the slightly higher probability occurs in the afternoon. Because the highs will be above freezing, no significant accumulation or impact is expected.

Any chance of snow will end Friday night as temperatures fall into the 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday will be a milder day in the 40s with some sunshine.

The statewide tornado drill in Kentucky is scheduled for 10:07 a.m. next Wednesday. Make a plan for severe weather and be ready to put it into action when the warning sounds!

