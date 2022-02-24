Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Rain ends late tonight

Chief Meteorologist Kevin has your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain ends after midnight
  • Snow showers possible Friday
  • A long stretch of drier & calmer weather begins this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will continue to fall this afternoon and evening before clearing out after midnight tonight. Temperatures appear to remain above freezing during the rain, before dropping toward freezing once the rain has stopped. An additional 0.5″ to 1″ of rain is possible.

While there is a chance of a flurry and snow showers in the morning on Friday, the slightly higher probability occurs in the afternoon. Because the highs will be above freezing, no significant accumulation or impact is expected.

Any chance of snow will end Friday night as temperatures fall into the 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday will be a milder day in the 40s with some sunshine.

The statewide tornado drill in Kentucky is scheduled for 10:07 a.m. next Wednesday. Make a plan for severe weather and be ready to put it into action when the warning sounds!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Snow showers are possible on Friday.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday evening, February 24, 2022

Most Read

Officers and firefighters at a 2-car crash site in downtown Louisville on Feb. 23.
Carjacking led to theft of car that caused downtown Louisville crash; suspect arrested
Dewain Haines
Retired fire captain, deacon identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run on Crums Lane
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
It happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car struck a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road.
Victim of Terry Rd. hit-and-run fatal identified
Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of 7th Street Road on reports of a...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 7th Street Road identified

Latest News

Snow showers are possible on Friday.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday evening, February 24, 2022
Flood insurance coverage applies to all flooding situations, not just those named in federal...
FEMA urges Kentuckians to consider purchasing flood insurance
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/23
The seasonal outlook for February through April indicates likely chances for above normal...
Anxiety pours down on Ohio River workers, homeowners during spring rains