FORECAST: Wintry mix gives way to heavy rain later today

ALERT DAY: TODAY (2/24/22) (until 7AM)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: areas along I-64, including Louisville, until 10 AM ( likely to get canceled early)

FLOOD WATCH: Green/Taylor/Adair Counties until 7 AM Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watch for icy patches north and south of Louisville; most areas will be just fine. We will see a cloudy period until rain pushes in after lunch into the afternoon hours.

Rain will ease down during the night fade away, as it does so, a few snow flurries may fly. Lows into the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a few snow flurries or brief snow showers that will drift northwest to southeast later in the day. Any flurries around will come to an end.

Quiet weather takes over this weekend and looks to stay with us through most of next week.

