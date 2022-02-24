Hopkins, Tshiebwe key Cats second half comeback in 71-66 win over LSU

(WAVE) - #6 Kentucky outscored LSU 48-35 in the second half to overcome an eight point halftime deficit and beat the Tigers 71-66.

The Cats were without their starting backcourt of Sahvir Wheeler, out with a right upper extremity injury, and TyTy Washington, out with a leg injury, but got a career-high 13 points from freshman Bryce Hopkins.

Hopkins had not scored in a game in the month of February.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz added 13 each.

LSU Xavier Pinson led all scorers with 26, 16 of his 26 came in the first half. LSU led 31-23 at the half.

Kentucky shot 60% from the field in the second half, hitting 15 of 25 shots. All 13 of Hopkins’ points came in the second 20 minutes.

The Cats improve to 23-5, 12-3 in the SEC. LSU falls to 19-9, 7-8.

Kentucky visits #18 Arkansas (22-6, 11-4) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

