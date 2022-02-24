Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

JCPS students with disabilities get fresh hairstyles from barbers, stylists

Students from Jefferson County Public Schools had their hair cut by local barbers and stylists...
Students from Jefferson County Public Schools had their hair cut by local barbers and stylists at Churchill Park on Wednesday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students from Jefferson County Public Schools had their hair cut by local barbers and stylists at Churchill Park on Wednesday, thanks to the generosity of local barbers and stylists.

Students with disabilities attend the school.

“One of our goals at Churchill Park this year to provide our parents with community support because all of our students have moderate to severe disabilities,” Churchill Park Principal Krissy Lee said. “A lot of our parents do not know where they can go or who they can trust, even with things like getting a haircut.”

Lee said it is very heartwarming to know that people want to help the students and learn more about them.

“I’m doing it because it makes people feel good,” hairstylist Uriah Burno said. “I love to make kids feel good, and the idea to be able to help someone with my new talent, which I’m certified to do, is great.”

Wednesday, about 20 students got haircuts.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by...
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Arnold Jeffery Thomas, 55, of Louisville, is charged with receiving stolen property, wanton...
Man who led police on pursuit on I-65 identified
A month later, ‘Why?’ is just one of the many questions the Walkers ask themselves with each...
New Albany family speaks out after losing teen daughter to suicide

Latest News

The last hospital west of 9th Street was built in the late 1800s, but it closed in the 1930s....
West Louisville getting its first hospital in nearly 100 years
Louisville Restaurant Week 2022
Could Louisville Restaurant Week help businesses push past pandemic?
A collaborative effort to make the Louisville Metro a cleaner place to live celebrated a full...
Louisville’s Clean Collaborative initiative celebrates one-year anniversary
A collaborative effort to make the Louisville Metro a cleaner place to live celebrated a full...
Louisville’s Clean Collaborative initiative celebrates one-year anniversary