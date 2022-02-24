JCPS students with disabilities get fresh hairstyles from barbers, stylists

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students from Jefferson County Public Schools had their hair cut by local barbers and stylists at Churchill Park on Wednesday, thanks to the generosity of local barbers and stylists.

Students with disabilities attend the school.

“One of our goals at Churchill Park this year to provide our parents with community support because all of our students have moderate to severe disabilities,” Churchill Park Principal Krissy Lee said. “A lot of our parents do not know where they can go or who they can trust, even with things like getting a haircut.”

Lee said it is very heartwarming to know that people want to help the students and learn more about them.

“I’m doing it because it makes people feel good,” hairstylist Uriah Burno said. “I love to make kids feel good, and the idea to be able to help someone with my new talent, which I’m certified to do, is great.”

Wednesday, about 20 students got haircuts.

