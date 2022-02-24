Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pins are in!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pegasus pins are back. Kentucky Derby Festival activities are just around the corner and a pin can get you into most of the events.

It’s the 50th annual Pegasus Pin and it’s back to providing unique opportunities. For one week you can find it only at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. After that, it’s heading to more than 1,400 locations.

On Thursday, limited edition Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage Bourbon bottles were dipped in gold wax, matching the coveted gold pin.

The pins are $6 in advance and $7 on site at KDF events. They, of course, get you into events such as Thunder over Louisville, but there’s also a one in 18 chance you do get that gold pin, which enters you into a drawing for a new car.

Starting the KDF season off at Evan Williams has become the norm. Kentucky Derby and bourbon go hand in hand,” said Evan Williams Artisan Distiller Jodie Filiatreau. “How many times have you gone to the track and had a bourbon and cigar? It just goes hand in hand.”

Bourbon and Derby: they’re two things that represent Louisville; two things that represent Kentucky. Both parties are happy to work together.

“When pins start to make their way into stores, and [Evan Williams Bourbon Experience] being the very first location people come to, really tells you it’ right around the corner,” said KDF President Matt Gibson. “We’re under 60 days before it really starts to have a presence.”

Pins will be available at additional locations starting March 7.

