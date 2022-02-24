Support Local Businesses
KSP identifies suspect in violent home invasion; considered armed and dangerous

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a suspect in a high-profile murder at a well-known Madison County home.

KSP releases new details about violent home invasion

WATCH: Kentucky State Police releases new details about violent home invasion MORE>> https://bit.ly/3HjhLDd

Posted by WKYT on Thursday, February 24, 2022

According to KSP, it happened Tuesday morning at 1266 Willis Branch Road, just outside of Richmond.

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday forced his way into the home of former state representative Wesley Morgan with a rifle.

Wesley Morgan was hurt in a shootout with an intruder and his daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, was killed. Troopers say Gilday fatally shot Jordan in her bed.

PREVIOUS: Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion

State police say they do not believe there are any connections between Gilday and Jordan Morgan. The initial investigation shows they do not believe Jordan was necessarily the intended target.

KSP says Gilday is wanted on murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and attempted murder charges.

Troopers say Gilday is believed to be driving a White 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ.

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home invasion that killed Jordan Morgan.(Kentucky State Police)

Troopers say he is considered armed and dangerous. KSP says do not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the driver for safety reasons.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

