Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia

More than 900 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSIA (CNN) - Independent monitors say more than 900 people were detained in anti-war protests around Russia Thursday.

Independent monitoring group OVD Info reports at least 981 protesters were taken into custody in 46 Russian cities.

Demonstrations without a permit are illegal in Russia, but individual, single-person protests are allowed.

The protests come after Russia began an attack on Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers and firefighters at a 2-car crash site in downtown Louisville on Feb. 23.
Carjacking led to theft of car that caused downtown Louisville crash; suspect arrested
Dewain Haines
Retired fire captain, deacon identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run on Crums Lane
Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of 7th Street Road on reports of a...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 7th Street Road identified
It happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car struck a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road.
Victim of Terry Rd. hit-and-run fatal identified
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies

Latest News

50th annual Pegasus Pins from the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pins are in!
The Russian Embassy is seen in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, following the invasion of...
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify attacks in Ukraine
The Russian Embassy is seen in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, following the invasion of...
US expels Russia’s No. 2 diplomat at Washington embassy
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’