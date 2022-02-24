Murder suspect sentenced after accepting plea deal

Support Local Businesses
Robert Allen Hutchinson during his 2018 arraignment in Jefferson District Court.
By Charles Gazaway
Feb. 24, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with murder has accepted a plea deal that will keep him in jail for the next two decades.

The plea by Robert Hutchinson to murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges was entered yesterday in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Megan Hough
Megan Hough(Facebook)

Hutchinson was charged with the 2018 death of Megan Hough, 34. LMPD homicide detectives said Hough suffered a “brutal” death before Hutchinson, her boyfriend, put her body into a trash can at a home in the 800 block of Cheri Way in Fairdale.

Prosecutors said Hutchinson was sentenced immediately after waiving a separate sentencing hearing. His sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve 20 years in prison.

