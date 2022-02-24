One of two Black women in LMPD graduating class explains why she joined the force: ‘It’s not easy’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Kala Thomas, 24, walks out the door of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Third Division, she is entering the unknown — an unknown she said she is unusually excited about.

“(My first day involved) a warrant and it was an arrest and it was pretty cool,” Thomas said. “It was weird because it’s like this is the type of stuff you see on TV. You don’t get to do that, so I’m like, ‘oh my gosh,’ like this is so cool, freaking out. You know, I’m just a normal person, but it’s actually my job.”

Though she may not be the most experienced officer by industry standards, Thomas said she has spent her entire life preparing for the daily calls for service. The oldest of three sisters, she was born in a single-parent household and is third-generation military, giving her perspective beyond her years.

“My sisters, both of them, I want them to feel safe, because I’ve always wanted to feel safe,” Thomas said. “And you know, I didn’t have my dad, the one person who was supposed to protect me and keep me safe didn’t do it. So now, it’s probably a little complex I have, but I just always wanted to be the person people could trust.”

After moving to Louisville with her family in 2017, Thomas attended and quickly dropped out of Jefferson Community and Technical College before joining the Air National Guard. In January 2021, she discovered her passion for policing when she became a corrections officer at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

“I knew I wanted to be an officer when people in the jail would just be like, ‘I don’t want to talk to you because you’re one of them,’” Thomas said. “And I’m like, ‘OK. Well, just because I wear this doesn’t mean that I haven’t had bad experiences also.’ And I was just like, ‘if you give me the opportunity to rebuild that trust with you and make you be able to experience a better interaction, then that’s what I’m here for.”

From one law enforcement academy to the other, Kala enrolled in LMPD in June. She was one of two Black women in the most recent graduating class of 13, about four weeks ago.

Even though she is only 24, the thought of it all is not lost on her.

“I’m just like you,” Thomas said. “My uniform comes off at the end of the day. I sleep in a bed, I live in my house and I eat food just like you. We’re both two humans and that’s all it boils down to, because we pump the same blood and have the same organs.”

When Thomas’s shift ends, her community service begins. She’s become a regular at the Parkhill and Southwick community centers in the last year, mentoring and interacting with young children and personifying the word “representation.”

“I really just try to be like a dominant individual that they can see,” Thomas said. “‘OK, well she looks like me. She lives where I live, and if she can do it I can do it.’”

At a time when the relationship between police and citizens in Louisville has been tough, she said she believes there is no one better than a 24-year-old kid to show everyone how to pick up the pieces.

“It’s not easy,” Thomas said. “And you know, everybody doesn’t always have the perfect deck of cards. But, if you just be positive and have a good attitude, you can do whatever.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.