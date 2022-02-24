Support Local Businesses
Police investigating alleged drive-by shooting in NKY

One person was injured in the shooting.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in what he says was a drive-by shooting.

Officers responded to a report of shooting around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue and found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim told police another vehicle pulled alongside his and unknown subjects inside opened fire on his vehicle.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Police said a suspect has not been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

