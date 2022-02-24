Support Local Businesses
Three people found dead in Old Louisville apartment identified

LMPD investigators are looking into the deaths of three people at an apartment building in Old...
LMPD investigators are looking into the deaths of three people at an apartment building in Old Louisville on South Third Street. They were found on Feb. 21.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of three men have been revealed following the discovery of their bodies in an apartment on South 3rd Street on Monday.

Two of the men, Larry Glenn Marsee and Barry Lynn Marsee, appear to be twins based on the report released by the deputy coroner. They were both 58 years old.

Joshua Ryan Beach, who was 38, was found dead in the apartment as well. His birthday would have been on Thursday.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, where they discovered the bodies. All three of the men lived there.

According to the coroner’s report, the men’s causes of death are unknown and are awaiting autopsy results. Initially, a Louisville Metro Police Department officer mentioned investigators believe the deaths were caused by overdoses, but that only autopsies could confirm it.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

