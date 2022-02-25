Imagination Library of Louisville expanding thanks to couple’s $10k donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Louisville, which WAVE News helped bring to the area, is now expanding into a tenth zip code, 40218, thanks to a $10,000 donation from Louisville’s Joanne and Rob Bader, who both love to read.

“I think one of key foundation blocks to a kid’s education is not only knowing how to read, but enjoying reading and being a life-long reader,” Rob Bader said.

When a child enrolls in Imagination Library, they receive a free book in the mail every month from birth to the age of five. If they are signed up for the entire 5 years, they will have a library of 60 books, one of the reasons Joanne Bader says she enjoys the program.

“It’s their book,” she said. “They keep it. It’s age appropriate for the stage of life they’re in.”

The Baders said they loved reading to their son as a child and are now doing the same with their granddaughter. They’re overjoyed that, thanks to their generosity, children in a new zip code, 40218, which includes the West Buechel neighborhood, will be able to participate in the program.

“To be able to add another zip code, that just made us feel good,” Joanne Bader said. “A whole new generation of kids would be part of this, get books, and hopefully love to read as much as we do.”

Dolly Parton founded the Imagination Library program after witnessing how her father’s inability to read and write impacted his life. It’s another reason the Baders are Dolly fans.

“I also happen to think Dolly Parton is a national treasure,” Rob Bader said with a laugh. “Anything affiliated with her is pretty cool, too.”

Children are eligible for Imagination Library in the following zip codes: 40202, 40203, 40208, 40209, 40210, 40211, 40212, 40215, and 40216. To see if a child is in one of the participating zip codes, click here.

