2 injured in multi-story building fire in Jacobs neighborhood

Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Liberty Bell Way, near Berry Boulevard, around 8:40 p.m. on Friday on reports of a structure fire.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire and Rescue crews were called to a multi-story building fire in the Jacobs neighborhood on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Liberty Bell Way, near Berry Boulevard, around 8:40 p.m. on reports of a structure fire, according to Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper.

Crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the two-story apartment building. Two adult residents of the building had escaped before firefighters arrived.

After making their way inside the building, firefighters began extinguishing the interior flames. Cooper said the fire was under control within 20 minutes. Around 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

Cooper said the building was badly damaged due to the fire.

The two residents who escaped were sent to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

Louisville Fire said arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

