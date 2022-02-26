Birmingham mom asks for prayer as son deploys to Europe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pentagon announced Thursday that it was sending an additional 7,000 troops to Europe, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine launched the biggest land war in Europe since World War II.

Imagine saying goodbye to your loved one as they prepare for deployment.

That was the case for a Birmingham mom whose son left for duty Friday morning.

The Pentagon said those troops are being deployed to shore up support for NATO allies.

And while this mom is concerned about her son’s safety, she keeps him and the other soldiers lifted in prayer hoping they’ll all come home safely.

Christie Musso is taking the news of her son’s deployment as well as any mother can getting the call Thursday afternoon.

“I’m feeling good. I’m OK. It’s hard, you know, just seeing your child off like that, but he’s 38 and this is what he loves. I wasn’t really paying attention to it a whole lot up until he called me yesterday. So, then I sat all night watching the news on it last night and about drove myself crazy,” Musso said.

But Daniel Mills is no stranger to touring.

Fox 6 was there when he returned from a tour in Iran back in 2011.

Musso doesn’t know where her son is headed this time, but has already sent prayers there to meet him.

“I couldn’t be any more proud, you know, of him. I’ve never understood why is this something you want to do when he is just…that is his heart and that is what he’s wanted to do since he was a tiny, tiny little fella. He said, ‘Imma do that one day,’” Musso explained.

And his dreams became reality.

First becoming a firefighter and medic and later a flight medic.

Musso said that’s what he’ll be doing on this tour.

Mills lives in Georgia with his wife and 3-year-old daughter, so Musso wasn’t able to physically see her son off, but he made sure to give mom a call before boarding the plane.

“I got to talk to him a little while ago. He was at the New Jersey airport. So, he’s doing good. I just rely on my faith. If I didn’t have that, I’d probably be in the floor for sure this morning, but you know, I just have to trust God and know that He’s got him covered and he’s gonna come home, and that’s the only thing I rely on,” Musso said.

Mills also has a 16-year-old son who is anxious to get his dad home safely.

Musso remains in good spirits about her son’s deployment and has connected with other military moms via social media.

She and her son are asking for prayers for all the soldiers preparing for deployment.

