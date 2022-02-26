Support Local Businesses
Future Healers ‘Got Zoo Buddies’ launches first visit to the Zoo

Louisville Zoo Announces “Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies” Program Partnership
Louisville Zoo Announces “Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies” Program Partnership(Louisville Zoo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time ever, all 20 Future Healers “Got Zoo Buddies” got together at the Louisville Zoo on Saturday.

Future Healers “Got Zoo Buddies” is a program partnership between the Zoo and Christopher 2X’s Game Changers organization that works to support victims of gun violence.

The program was created to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals with young kids, and aims to teach children to have empathy for one another. The Future Healers program specifically focuses on children in the community who have experienced secondary trauma from violence.

The 20 hand-picked kids met at the Zoo for exclusive educational programs, camps and behind-the-scenes opportunities that emphasized this “One Health, One Planet” concept, the release said.

In addition to the “Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies” focused on children aged four to eight, the “big healer buddies” focuses on children aged nine to 13. They will be working on conservation action projects that exhibit reliance on each other and our planet for optimal well-being.

The umbrella concept is that we have one mind, one body, one life and one planet, the release said.

