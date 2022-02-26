‘It’s a struggle right now’: UofL grad student from Ukraine concerned for family back home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville graduate student is on eggshells every day as he waits to hear from family members back in his hometown of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Arty Pavlov is pursuing his second Master’s degree at UofL, working as a community director in the Housing and Resident Experience.

For Pavlov, Kyiv is home. He holds on to memories of what the city means to him. Full of family, sunsets and smiles.

Growing up in Ukraine, it was not until he turned 19 when he headed to the states to play college basketball. That was nine years ago.

Early Thursday morning in Pavlov’s hometown and Ukraine’s capital city, Russia began its invasion of the country as what Russian president Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation.”

“It’s pretty rough, being from another country and being the only child, where your parents are pretty much where the conflict happened,” Pavlov said.

He received videos of explosions in the Poznyaky residential district from his family.

Pavlov said he attempted to send money so his parents could fix their car and make it out, but, unfortunately, it did not make it in time.

“My parents are still there, my uncle’s there, my grandparents are still there,” Pavlov said. “It’s a struggle right now, a lot of military action happens at night.”

He said his family and his life are forced on hold, not knowing which part of Kyiv will be attacked next.

“These past few nights, there are a lot of explosions, a lot of explosions,” Pavlov said. “Early in the night, early in the morning. Daily.”

His family had no choice but to stay home when they heard about the invasion, gathering all they could until the local shops closed at 4 and 5 p.m. due to curfew and martial law.

“Right now, it looks the same as when the pandemic happened,” Pavlov said. “People just started buying everything, taking everything. Just get as much stuff as they can in case electricity turns off or bank system crash.”

He believes by official defensive numbers, Ukraine is winning, despite casualties.

“It is hard to predict, and I just hope that the whole world, will you know, make sure that the aggression stopped and that we can all live happily on this planet,” Pavlov said.

As for Pavlov’s future plans, he said he wants to pursue a career in student affairs. He said he is just taking it one semester at a time.

