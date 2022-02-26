Kentucky Humane Society shares story of Ludwig, dog who survived 20-foot-fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One couple leapt into action after they witnessed a 100-pound Saint Bernard jump off a 20-foot overpass in Louisville Saturday morning.

Griffin and Abigail McGreevy were on their way to Bae’s Bakery, a local bakery owned by the couple, when they saw a dog running down the interstate during early morning traffic, according to a Facebook post from the Kentucky Humane Society. They, along with other bystanders, attempted to rescue the frightened dog and corral him to safety.

During the rescue, the dog suddenly jumped over the side of the interstate, falling 20 feet before hitting the sidewalk.

The couple ran to see if the dog was alive. To their amazement, the dog survived the fall, but was injured.

The McGreevy’s and others stayed to soothe the dog until animal control officers from Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) took him back to LMAS to contact a possible owner.

The dog was later taken to the Kentucky Humane Society for medical care. X-rays showed the dog suffered a broken femur and three broken metacarpal bones that required a specialized surgery costing a minimum of $7,000.

The KHS has decided to name the dog Ludwig van Beethoven, Ludwig for short.

Thanks to the community, Ludwig was able to have his much needed surgery on Friday for his femur. KHS posted to their Facebook page saying Ludwig will be splinted for the next couple of months and will have frequent check ups to ensure his foot is healing on its own.

As of Friday, Ludwig will spend the next several weeks in foster care recovering from his surgery. KHS said Ludwig is being fostered by one of the Vet Techs at the emergency hospital where he received his surgery.

Once he is healed and medically cleared, KHS said Ludwig will go up for adoption as long as his foster parents decide they don’t want to keep him for themselves, KHS said.

Ludwig’s foster mom said he is acclimating nicely to his new environment and is getting around fairly well.

If anyone would like to help Ludwig and other animals like him, please consider making a donation to the Kentucky Humane Society.

