Louisville man thinks of family in home country of Ukraine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a man who calls Louisville home, but his mind and heart are with those in his native country of Ukraine.

Oleg Sennik, a hair stylist in Louisville, has been able to stay in contact with his loved ones in Ukraine sporadically, but worries if Russia captures the capital city of Kyiv, communication will be lost and so will he.

He thinks of his 14-year old goddaughter, who just visited him in the states a few weeks ago. Sennik recalled taking her to the airport to go back home.

“I said, ‘Listen, please stay,’” Sennik said. “And she started crying and said ‘no.’”

She said she needed to return to her family in Kyiv. Now, she’s sending him videos of bombings going on right outside of her apartment, pictures of empty shelves, storefronts blasted, and others.

“This is what kids are finding on the streets and sharing, look what I found,” he said as he shared a texted photo of a shell.

One friend texted him as he waited in line for six-and-a-half hours to get a gun from the Ukranian government.

“Like in the 21st century, people just go and grab a gun, machine gun, and come home and sit and wait for someone to come into their home,” Sennik said. “It shouldn’t be like this.”

He said a friend sent him a video of Russian tanks right outside of his home and a soldier dead on the ground. Videos of frequent bombings also being sent his way.

“People didn’t believe one man can change whole world again, 77 years later after Hitler,” Sennik said. “And people are just... terrified right now.”

Some had been preparing by building a bunker, like on of his college friends.

“She says their house is gone so they have nowhere to go under the ground right now,” Sennik said. “But in wet and cold and everything.”

A mother of four is sending Sennik pictures of them crammed into an underground subway station with many others.

“I have not slept for all this time, I’m crying all this time,” Sennik said. “Every time I talk to them. What really touches me is I’m crying and they are so strong.”

Sennik said his immediate family is here, but is aunt is in Ukraine. He said she asked no one to call her for fear the Russians are screening her calls and would destroy her home.

