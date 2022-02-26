Polar Plunge for Special Olympics KY returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky returned for its second year at Main Event on Saturday.

Participants had the option of taking the Plunge in a pool set up in the Main Event parking lot, or by doing it on their own as a Personal Plunger, the release stated.

The live Plunge began at 9:30 a.m. at Sycamore Station Place. Those who want to support the Plunge can find creatives ways to Plunge on their own outside of the live event by registering for the Personal Plunge, the release said.

For every participant who signs up, a minimum $75 is raised with all proceeds going towards Special Olympics Kentucky. Prizes were awarded to the top fundraising teams as well teams and individuals with the best costumes.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Last year, nearly 300 people took the Plunge, raising more than $130,000, the release said. The Louisville Polar Plunge has raised more than $4.4 Million for Special Olympics over the last 24 years.

