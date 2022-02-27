Support Local Businesses
America’s Black Holocaust Museum reopens after 14 years

Wisconsin community celebrates reopening of America's Black Holocaust Museum.
By Kent Wainscott
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) – America’s Black Holocaust Museum opened to the public in Wisconsin Saturday for the first time since 2008.

With a ribbon cut, years of anticipation ended, and a new era in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, began. It was the rebirth of America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

Carol Cole was among the first visitors through the doors, sharing the history with her 9-year-old daughter DeVonn.

“I rode past here for a month, saying, ‘I can’t wait for the 25th, I can’t wait,” Carole Cole said. “This is a way that she’ll always be able to see it forever, you know, she’ll always be able to witness it, bring her children and their children.”

It would have been the 108th birthday of the museum’s founder, Dr. James Cameron.

“I think the spirit of Dr. James Cameron, you can feel it throughout the entire museum,” visitor Andrea Bernstein said.

As a teenager, Cameron became the only known survivor of a lynching. He later went on to educate and inspire generations of others.

His son Virgil was here to celebrate the reopening.

“We did it and I thank you so much,” he said.

First-day visitors waited in line before finding themselves captivated by the powerful exhibit.

“It’s very important to know your history and where you came from, and how to move forward,” visitor Duane Kimmey said.

And the museum’s president reflected on both its past and future.

“We’re finally here, this day is here,” museum CEO Robert Davis said. “Never had any doubts, and more importantly, we will never close these doors again.”

A $10 million gift last year from an anonymous donor helped the museum reopen. That donation will allow the museum to expand.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

