FORECAST: Warmer temperatures and sunny skies today

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Sunny and seasonable end to the weekend
  • Warming on up into the new work week
  • Dry through the next several days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine and seasonable temperatures for today with highs in the 50s. Clear and cold Sunday night as lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunny and warmer Monday with highs in the middle 50s. Cool temperatures and clear skies Monday night. Most areas stay at or above freezing with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperatures this week will be feeling almost spring-like as highs climb into the 60s almost every single day. This week will be sunny and dry, without a single drop of rain in the forecast until next weekend. The Kentucky statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10:07AM Wednesday. Be sure you have a plan for severe weather an prepare to put that plan into action when the alert sounds!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

